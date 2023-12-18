The police were called just after 1am on Saturday (December 16) to a report of a 16-year-old boy having suffered serious injuries after being assaulted. He was taken to hospital with puncture wounds on his legs and one of his legs was also broken. As part of police enquiries, a 22-year-old from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. The arrested man also had injuries, which had been suffered prior to the arrest, and he is also in hospital at this time for treatment. The investigation is ongoing into the exact circumstances of the incident and officers remain keen to speak with any witnesses or anyone who has any information.