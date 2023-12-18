News you can trust since 1877
Teenager in hospital with puncture wounds to legs and broken leg following Southampton assault

A teenager has been hospitalised with puncture wounds to his legs and a broken leg after being assaulted.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 18th Dec 2023, 14:43 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 14:45 GMT
The police were called just after 1am on Saturday (December 16) to a report of a 16-year-old boy having suffered serious injuries after being assaulted. He was taken to hospital with puncture wounds on his legs and one of his legs was also broken. As part of police enquiries, a 22-year-old from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. The arrested man also had injuries, which had been suffered prior to the arrest, and he is also in hospital at this time for treatment. The investigation is ongoing into the exact circumstances of the incident and officers remain keen to speak with any witnesses or anyone who has any information.

Southampton district commander Supt Phil Lamb said: "Understandably, an incident such as this one will be extremely concerning to local residents.

"Our investigations team are working extremely hard to establish the full circumstances of what has happened.

Teenager taken to hospital with a broken leg and puncture wounds to his legs following a serious assault.Teenager taken to hospital with a broken leg and puncture wounds to his legs following a serious assault.
"I want to reassure you that we do not believe there to be a wider risk to the public, with the two known to each other.

"The team are continuing their enquiries today and still want to hear from anyone who has any information which may assist us, regardless of how small you may think it to be."

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44230512633. Alternatively, you can visit the police website to report information, click here for more information.