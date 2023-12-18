Teenager in hospital with puncture wounds to legs and broken leg following Southampton assault
and live on Freeview channel 276
The police were called just after 1am on Saturday (December 16) to a report of a 16-year-old boy having suffered serious injuries after being assaulted. He was taken to hospital with puncture wounds on his legs and one of his legs was also broken. As part of police enquiries, a 22-year-old from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. The arrested man also had injuries, which had been suffered prior to the arrest, and he is also in hospital at this time for treatment. The investigation is ongoing into the exact circumstances of the incident and officers remain keen to speak with any witnesses or anyone who has any information.
Southampton district commander Supt Phil Lamb said: "Understandably, an incident such as this one will be extremely concerning to local residents.
"Our investigations team are working extremely hard to establish the full circumstances of what has happened.
"I want to reassure you that we do not believe there to be a wider risk to the public, with the two known to each other.
"The team are continuing their enquiries today and still want to hear from anyone who has any information which may assist us, regardless of how small you may think it to be."