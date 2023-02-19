The woman, who is in her late teens according to police, was in Palmerston Park in Southampton. Hampshire Constabulary was called just after 7am to a report of the sexual assault.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and is in police custody.

Scenes remain in place in the city centre while police gather evidence and conduct enquiries.

Det Chief Insp Andrea Douglas, who is leading the investigation, said: ‘We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident, but we still want to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened.

‘If you were in the vicinity of Palmerston Park between 6.30am and 7.30am and saw anything which could aid our investigation, please get in touch.

‘We appreciate this is a worrying incident, and there will be extra patrols in the area as a result. If you see an officer and have any concerns please speak to them.’

Anyone with information can call police on 101.

Information can also be given through this link.

