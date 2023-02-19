Teenager is raped in Palmerston Park in Southampton this morning
A teenager was raped in a Southampton park today.
The woman, who is in her late teens according to police, was in Palmerston Park in Southampton. Hampshire Constabulary was called just after 7am to a report of the sexual assault.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and is in police custody.
NOW READ: Ukrainian living in Hampshire tells how she walked 200 miles to escape Russians while eight months pregnant
Scenes remain in place in the city centre while police gather evidence and conduct enquiries.
Det Chief Insp Andrea Douglas, who is leading the investigation, said: ‘We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident, but we still want to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened.
‘If you were in the vicinity of Palmerston Park between 6.30am and 7.30am and saw anything which could aid our investigation, please get in touch.
‘We appreciate this is a worrying incident, and there will be extra patrols in the area as a result. If you see an officer and have any concerns please speak to them.’
Anyone with information can call police on 101.
Information can also be given through this link.
- Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service (PARCS) provides free counselling and support for anyone locally who has experienced rape, childhood sexual abuse or other form of sexual violation any time in their lives. For help, email [email protected], call 023 9266 9513 or visit www.parcs.org.uk