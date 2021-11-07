Teenager knocked to the floor and repeatedly hit and kicked in Gosport's Forton Park

At around 6pm on Monday, November 1 the 17-year-old victim was at Forton Park with some friends when he became involved in an altercation with another youth who was at the park.

During the incident the victim was knocked to the floor and repeatedly hit and kicked.

Police are appealing for information after an assault in Gosport. Picture: PA

He was taken to hospital where he remains, receiving treatment for a fractured knee.

Detective constable Paul Osborne, said: ‘I would like to speak to anyone who was in the Forton Park area around the time of the incident.

‘Did you see what happened? Do you have any video footage of the incident?

‘I would urge anyone with information to contact us quoting 44210438768.’

An 18-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following the incident. He has been released on police bail until November 30.

If you have any information call 101 quoting 44210438768 or submit information via hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

