The 19-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries following the assault, and is still in hospital.

Officers were called to reports of the stabbing at 7.49pm last night, on Ascupart Street, Southampton.

They are appealing for more information.

A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘We were called at 7.49pm to Ascupart Street, Southampton, where a 19-year-old man had been stabbed.

‘He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains at this time.

‘Officers are conducting several lines of enquiry to identify the other person involved.

‘A scene remains in place at Ascupart Street today and officers will be conducting reassurance patrols in the area.

‘Did you see what happened?

‘Do you have any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage of the incident?

‘Do you have any information which could help officers with their enquiries?

‘Please contact us on 101 or report online, quoting 44220102826.

‘You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

