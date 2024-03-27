Teenager left woman hospitalised with injuries after struggle in alleyway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of robbery in Allington Lane, Fair Oak, near Eastleigh, between 8.30pm and 9.40pm on Monday (25 March).

During the incident, the victim was cycling along an alleyway, connecting with Green’s Close, when a teenage boy grabbed hold of the handlebars of her bicycle. The unknown boy tried to force the victim, aged in her 20s, off her bike.

The victim, who required subsequent hospital treatment for two wounds to her lower abdomen, held onto her bike and the boy then ran off.

The boy is described as white, aged between 16 and 18 years with short dark hair and a slim, skinny build who was approximately 5ft 4ins tall. He was wearing dark clothing, a dark top/jumper, dark trousers/tracksuit and white trainers.