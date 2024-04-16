Worthing teenager with links to Gosport and Southsea reported missing

A teenager with links to the Portsmouth area has been reported missing.
By Freddie Webb
Published 16th Apr 2024, 15:37 BST

Dainton, of Worthing, was last seen in the town last Wednesday (April 10). The 16-year-old, who has links to both Gosport and Southsea, is also known as Rhys.

Dainton, 16, also known as Rhys, was last seen in Worthing. Police said the teenager has links to Gosport and Southsea. Picture: Adur and Worthing Police

Adur and Worthing Police reported on Facebook that the force has launched an investigation to find them. They said: “Dainton is described as of average build, 5ft 9ins, with brown hair and earrings in both ears.

“Anyone with information about Dainton's whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1465 of 11/04.”

Reports can also be submitted on the Sussex Police website.

