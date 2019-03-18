Teenager named in court as he is accused of stabbing 15-year-old Havant boy

A TEENAGER has appeared in court charged with stabbing a 15-year-old boy.

Ryan Pinnock, 18, of St Johns Road, Havant, was charged with wounding with intent and possessing a knife in a public place, Hampshire police said.

Police at the scene of the incident on Friday. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A spokeswoman said Pinnock appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Police were called to Woolston Road in Havant at 3.45pm on Friday after a 15-year-old boy sustained a stab wound to his arm.

The boy was treated Queen Alexandra Hospital but has since been discharged.

Officers previously arrested a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, three 18-year-old men, and a 19-year-old man, all from Havant, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

All were released but remain under investigation.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44190091201.