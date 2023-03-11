Teenager sexually assaulted in Hampshire park as she walked home, say police

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is investigating reports that at around 1.30am, a 19-year-old woman was walking through Hoglands Park, Southampton, when she was approached by a stranger. The man began speaking with her before grabbing her and sexually assaulting her over her clothing, before fleeing the scene.

He was described to police as being Asian or Arabic, around 5ft 6in tall with short black hair and a moustache. He was also described as wearing a distinctive patterned yellow jacket.

Police are investigating the attack

Detective Inspector Joanne Beresford said: ‘This incident was understandably very distressing for the young woman involved, and we know that this will also cause additional concern for the wider community who use these public spaces in the city.

‘We are investigating this incident thoroughly, scoping CCTV footage from the area, and are closely supporting the victim.

‘These enquiries will continue over the course of the weekend, and you can also expect to see uniformed officers out on patrol in this area, particularly late in the evening. If you have any concerns at all while you are out in the area, please do not hesitate to approach them.