Teenager spared jail over woman’s life-changing assault injuries

A TEENAGER who caused ‘life-changing’ injuries in an assault on a woman has been spared jail.

Noureldin Osman, 19, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm in an incident on October 6 last year in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a 26-week prison sentence suspended for two years.

Magistrates said it caused a life-changing injury and imposed 250 hours of unpaid work and two years of supervision.

Osman, of Admiralty Road, Portsea, must pay £450 compensation.

Magistrates took into account Osman’s guilty plea when he was sentenced.