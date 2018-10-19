Teenagers arrested after Gosport man stabbed 

FIVE teenagers have been arrested after a man from Gosport was stabbed.

The 22-year-old is in hospital in a serious condition following the assault on Monday.

The victim was attacked at around 9pm on Barnfield Close, in Southampton.

Today three 16-year-old boys and two 17-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm as part of the police investigation. They remain in custody.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries as part of their investigation, including searches and warrants.

Acting Superintendent Phil Lamb said: ‘Tackling violent crime is a priority for us and we are committed to carrying out thorough investigations into these types of offences.

‘We continue to work with our communities, in schools and colleges, educating people to the dangers of knife crime. We’re working hard with partner agencies to protect people now, and in the future.

‘We will take robust action against anyone found to be illegally in possession of a knife or bladed article. ’