Children have been throwing stones at buses, hurling items off rooftops and playing football inside shops. Arrests have been made and several young people have been frogmarched home to their families.

The order gives the police powers to move on groups of people that are congregating in an area. It covers the area from the Marketway Roundabout to the north to the bottom of Guildhall Walk to the south.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dispersal order is being brought in for Portsmouth city centre after youngsters were caught throwing stones at buses and playing football in shops May 18, 2023

The powers will be implemented from 3pm today until 3pm on Saturday. Chief Inspector Pete Smith said: ‘We know that anti-social behaviour has a negative impact on those living and working in the area.

‘Our dedicated city centre team have been undertaking patrols to address the issues reported to us, but this dispersal order provides us with additional powers to deal with those responsible.’ Inspector Smith said two teenage boys, aged 13 and 15, were arrested on Wednesday evening on suspicion of burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This followed a break-in at Port Maid Fashions in Arundel Street. ‘They remain in custody at this time,’ Inspector Smith said. ‘Seven other children were taken home to their parents following anti-social behaviour in the area, which has included reports of throwing stones at buses, throwing items off rooftops, and causing issues in shops by playing football or throwing things around.