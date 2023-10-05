News you can trust since 1877
Tender stolen from yacht moored in Gosport, police confirm

A tender, which has been adapted to assist with the owner’s disability, has been stolen from a yacht moored in Gosport.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
A tender was taken from a yacht moored at Endeavour Quay off Mumby Road, Gosport last month.

It was moored up on September 17 before being reported stolen on September 23. The police have been conducting enquiries into this theft and they would like to hear from anyone who has seen this boat or perhaps been offered it for sale.

The tender’s owner is disabled and is now unable to access their yacht.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launch appeal following the theft of a stolen tender moored to a yacht in Gosport.Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launch appeal following the theft of a stolen tender moored to a yacht in Gosport.
This is a unique tender which is described as a Waveline ZO Sport 2.7metre Airdeck Inflatable and it has the word KUNGO embossed on each side of the bow.

The tender is also adapted with extra seating to assist with the owner’s disability.

If you have any information on the theft, contact the police on 101 quoting 44230388838 or you can report online. Click here for more information.