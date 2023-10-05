Tender stolen from yacht moored in Gosport, police confirm
A tender, which has been adapted to assist with the owner’s disability, has been stolen from a yacht moored in Gosport.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
It was moored up on September 17 before being reported stolen on September 23. The police have been conducting enquiries into this theft and they would like to hear from anyone who has seen this boat or perhaps been offered it for sale.
The tender’s owner is disabled and is now unable to access their yacht.
This is a unique tender which is described as a Waveline ZO Sport 2.7metre Airdeck Inflatable and it has the word KUNGO embossed on each side of the bow.
The tender is also adapted with extra seating to assist with the owner’s disability.