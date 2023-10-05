Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was moored up on September 17 before being reported stolen on September 23. The police have been conducting enquiries into this theft and they would like to hear from anyone who has seen this boat or perhaps been offered it for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tender’s owner is disabled and is now unable to access their yacht.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launch appeal following the theft of a stolen tender moored to a yacht in Gosport.

This is a unique tender which is described as a Waveline ZO Sport 2.7metre Airdeck Inflatable and it has the word KUNGO embossed on each side of the bow.