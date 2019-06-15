Terrifying Nazi SS knife used in nine robberies in Hampshire, Dorset and Berkshire

TWO men have been jailed for nine knife-point robberies at bookies shops using a Nazi SS knife.

James Frampton, 30, of Byron Road, Eastleigh and Michael Purkiss, 55, of Arthur Road, Eastleigh, were both jailed for 12 years each at Southampton Crown Court.

A knife recovered from a robbery at Ladbrokes in Thatcham was a unique Nazi SS Knife. Police said this was forensically linked to both men. The SS were among the most feared armed soldiers of Nazi Germany.

In each case, Frampton entered the betting shops with his face covered and armed with a knife. He would demand money from the staff, threatening them if they did not comply.

Armed with the cash he would then jump in his ride outside, being driven Purkiss, who drove him from place to place. The pair stole more than £5,000.

In total Frampton threatened 14 members of staff working at shops in Southampton, Romsey, Holbury, Hedge End, Poole and Thatcham.

The robberies spanned three counties and ran from January 13 to January 27 before an arrest was made four days later.