Mike Wake, who organises Low, Loud and Proud (LLP) static car meets, went from ‘buzzing’ following the article in The News highlighting the positive side of car meet-ups to being back in a ‘nightmare’. Officers turned up at the Havant Tesco superstore on Wednesday evening and told Mike they had to find a new location.

The 43-year-old was left stunned at the sudden turn of events on the same day the article was published having held meet-ups at the location for months which, he says, the store was aware of. Mike said he was given the all-clear by people at the store with police even giving the ‘thumbs up’ after turning up on a previous occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ NOW: Man jailed after spitting at officer

LLP car meet are highlighting how their car meet is different from any other Pictured: Members of LLP and their families at the car meet at Tesco carpark, Havant on Wednesday 1st February 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

But Tesco has now declared there was never any permission from the store to hold the car-meets. A spokeswoman told The News: ‘I can absolutely confirm these meets are not authorised. We do not host car meets in any Tesco car parks.

‘No colleague in store has the authority to authorise car meets, nor do we believe or have evidence currently that a colleague has. I hope that is clear enough, the meetings are not authorised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We continue to liaise with the relevant authorities, including the police, as necessary regarding this matter. There are time limits in place in the car park and speed bumps to encourage use of the car park only by customers and to encourage safe driving.’

Mike said: ‘I was buzzing about the story…and then I heard police were on their way. It’s naughty…as soon as it hits the papers all of a sudden security and police turn up. Police told us we need to find a new location and to keep in touch with them.

LLP car meet are highlighting how their car meet is different from any other Pictured: Marie Felton, Krystal Norris, Pip Urry, Tia Felton and George 1 in his mini Mercedes AMG at Tesco carpark, Havant on Wednesday 1st February 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Tesco has ruined the social lives of 50 or 60 people. People just come out for a chat and to show off their cars. We don’t make any noise and even clean litter up left by others. It’s another example of landowners not caring or wanting to listen.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the statement from Tesco, Mike insists he was given verbal permission by staff and highlighted how there were no issues. ‘About a month ago police came over and asked what was going on and I said we were having a meet and were here every week. The officer went into the store and came out and stuck up their thumbs,’ he said.

Mike said the store would have been aware of the meets, adding: ‘The car park has security cameras so they could see the car meets taking place there for weeks. Security would often say hello to us. They could see we never played up.’

Now Mike said he is back to looking for a new destination and has contacted Portsmouth MPs Stephen Morgan and Penny Mordaunt. ‘I’ve contacted the MPs. I will drive around for hours to find somewhere. All I want is somewhere to go,’ he said.