The Murder Trial Live to take to Portsmouth following true story of Jeffrey Dahmer and Dennis Nilsen
and live on Freeview channel 276
The original BBC featured ‘The Murder Trial Live’ is back on tour and it will be offering a realistic insight into the British legal system where you can join a jury in person to determine the outcome of a criminal trial.
Written and delivered by real criminal barristers the trial, ticket holders will participate in the trial which is based on the true story of Dennis Nilsen and Jeffrey Dahmer. You will meet the defendant Jack Brewer whom the prosecution believe brutally murdered over 20 people, even consuming part of their victims flesh. A vast array of forensic and post mortem evidence suggests that Brewer carefully plotted, abducted and murdered his victims in cold blood. He now standard trial for the killings and you can be on the jury.
The Murder Trial Live first toured the UK in 2018 offering the first ever social experiment where the UK jury system was put on trial. The former production company stopped trading in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. After processing over £200,000 in refunds, Showtour Ticketing now operates the live event and has invested over £500,000 in the upcoming show tour. The Murder Trial Live is on tour in a unique inflatable courtroom arena which boasts trendy street food vendors and a prosecco and gin bar.