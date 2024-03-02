Written and delivered by real criminal barristers the trial, ticket holders will participate in the trial which is based on the true story of Dennis Nilsen and Jeffrey Dahmer. You will meet the defendant Jack Brewer whom the prosecution believe brutally murdered over 20 people, even consuming part of their victims flesh. A vast array of forensic and post mortem evidence suggests that Brewer carefully plotted, abducted and murdered his victims in cold blood. He now standard trial for the killings and you can be on the jury.