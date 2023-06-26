Theft on Isle of Wight sees man and woman steal medication, make-up and Nicorette products from Boots store
In May, a Boots store was the target of a theft where it is believed a man and a woman stole a number of products and the police are now appealing for information.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We are looking to speak with them in connection to an ongoing theft investigation in Bembridge.
‘At around 2pm on 17 May, and again at around 9am on 22 May, a man and a woman entered stole a quantity of medication, make-up, and Nicorette products from the Boots store on the High Street.
‘We have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for help in identifying them.’