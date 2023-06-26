News you can trust since 1877
Theft on Isle of Wight sees man and woman steal medication, make-up and Nicorette products from Boots store

Police have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to after a quantity of medication and products were stolen from a Boots store.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

In May, a Boots store was the target of a theft where it is believed a man and a woman stole a number of products and the police are now appealing for information.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We are looking to speak with them in connection to an ongoing theft investigation in Bembridge.

‘At around 2pm on 17 May, and again at around 9am on 22 May, a man and a woman entered stole a quantity of medication, make-up, and Nicorette products from the Boots store on the High Street.

‘We have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for help in identifying them.’

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to call 101 with reference 44230201972. To report information online, click the link.

