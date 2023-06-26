A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We are looking to speak with them in connection to an ongoing theft investigation in Bembridge.

‘At around 2pm on 17 May, and again at around 9am on 22 May, a man and a woman entered stole a quantity of medication, make-up, and Nicorette products from the Boots store on the High Street.

The police are appealing for information regarding a theft on the Isle of Wight.

‘We have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for help in identifying them.’