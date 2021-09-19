A collage of four of the Portsmouth roads which were voted by readers to be among the city's worst 21 roads for speeding. Picture: Google Street View

These are the 21 worst roads for speeding in Portsmouth - according to our readers

LIVING in a city as congested as Portsmouth, many people know the frustration of being stuck in traffic.

But seeing others speeding is also among local motorists’ top gripes, and they say there are dozens of hotspots for the crime.

We took to Facebook to ask readers to tell us what they thought were Portsmouth’s worst roads for speeding – and these are the results.

From residential to main routes, we’ve crunched the numbers and counted up their top suggestions to give a comprehensive assessment of their thoughts.

The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to a driver’s licence.

Drivers can also be disqualified if they gain 12 or more penalty points within three years.

1. Portsmouth's worst roads for speeding

Havant Road which links Cosham and Farlington, via Drayton, made 21st on the list after multiple readers voted for it.

2. Portsmouth's worst roads for speeding

Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham, claimed the 20th spot. Multiple readers said it was bad for speeding motorists.

3. Portsmouth's worst roads for speeding

Kirby Road, between North End and Copnor, ranked the Portsmouth area's 19th-worst road for speeding.

4. Portsmouth's worst roads for speeding

Langford Road, Buckland, claims 18th on the list. A handful of readers put it forward.

