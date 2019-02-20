These are the people who spent Valentine's Day being sentenced at Portsmouth’s courts

This is the full list of people who had a date with the law – and were sentenced – at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on February 14.

:: Anthony Clements, 32, of Middle Park Way, Havant, admitted driving while disqualified on December 4 at in Whitches Gate Road Rowlands Castle.

He was handed a two-year conditional discharge with a seven-month driving ban.

He also admitted an offence relating to the tread of his Fiat Ducato's front offside wheel being too thin.

Clements must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

:: Marian Coombes, 51, of Rydal Close, Portsmouth, admitted dishonestly failing to notify Portsmouth City Council of a change affecting her housing benefit claim between February 13 in 2017 and August 13 in the same year.

She admitted the same offence relating to employment support allowance.

Coombes is repaying the cash. She must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

Magistrates imposed a two-year conditional discharge.

:: Chantelle Bain, 42, of Fleet End Close, Leigh Park, was jailed for 26 weeks after admitting six thefts.

She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge for four thefts.

She must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Ashley Hall, 33, of no fixed address, admitted two thefts and was jailed for 12 weeks.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

:: Liam Darby, 27, of St Vincent Road, Gosport, admitted stealing 20 bottles of wine and sweets worth £187.35 from Co-op in Park Gate on January 7.

He also admitted breaching a community order for two thefts and failing to surrender to custody at court.

Magistrates jailed him for 18 weeks with a £115 victim surcharge to pay.

:: Charmaine Harbour, 28, of The Hatchingtan, Worplesdon, Guildford, admitted theft of a Kurt Geiger handbag from Kurt Geiger in Portsmouth on December 29 last year.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

She also admitted stealing a £177 handbag on the same day.

:: Ezra Kearns, 22, of Shaftesbury Road, Southsea, admitted fraud by applying for a British Army MOD identity card while not serving in the army on Novemebr 23 last year.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 240 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

:: Amy Mihell, 27, of no fixed address, admitted two thefts on December 1 and November 22 last year.

She stole meat from Lidl and laundry detergent and chocolate from Sainsbury's.

Magistrates imposed a six-week jail term suspended for a year.

She admitted breaching a conditional discharge for three previous thefts.

:: Jonathon Moon, 43, of River End, Denmead, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress.

Moon was fined £120 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

:: Kieron Petre, 28, of Douglas Way, Morton, County Durham, admitted drink-driving in Military Road, Gosport, on February 7.

A test revealed he had 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

:: John Deeks, 41, of Kimbolton Road, Baffins, admitted assault by beating on January 24 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was driving a Mercedes E220 AMG Sport CDI.

Magistrates fined him £230 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for a year.

:: Kayley Taylor, 30, of Woodbourne Close, Liss, admitted drink-driving in Castle Road in Rowlands Castle on December 20 last year.

Magistrates fined him £80 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Taylor was banned from driving for a year.

A test revealed he had 94 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The limit in blood is 80.

:: Charlotte Afzal, 29, of St Vincent Road, Gosport, admitted taking a Suzuki Swift without consent and that it was involved in a crash with a Peugeot 206 on November 10.

She must pay £600 compensation and was banned from driving for a year.

Afzal admitted driving without a licence and without insurance in Leesland Road, Gosport.

:: Jamie Rolfe, 25, of Copnor Road, Copnor, admitted drink-driving in Victoria Road North in Portsmouth on January 29.

A test revealed he had 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was fined £120 with an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned him from driving for a year.

:: Ashley Unwin, 32, of Hardy Close, Locks Heath, admitted two charges of sending messages of an indecent, obscene or menacing nature.

He was fined £80 with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

:: Martin Airey, 31, of no fixed address, admitted five charges of breaching a criminal behaviour order by begging, going to Civic Way and being at Osborn Road multi-storey car park in Fareham.

Magistrates fined him £50 with a £30 victim surcharge.

:: Amy Joell, 28, of Bedhampton Way, Havant, admitted theft of £650 of vouchers.

She must pay £650 compensation for the October 30 theft.

:: Debbie O'Hagan, 51, of Sydney Road, Gosport, admitted theft of £250 worth of meat from Waitrose in Gosport on October 29.

She must pay £142.32 compensation.

:: Gary Rowe, 24, of Russell Street, Gosport, admitted harassment of a woman on July 23 by calling her excessively.

He also admitted damaging her television, sofa and drawers on the same day.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 10 rehabilitation activity days.

He was fined £100 with an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

:: Rachel Ervin, 41, of Sandringham Road, Fratton, admitted two charges of assaulting a police officer on January 9.

Ervin also admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing fear of violence.

Magistrates jailed for her four weeks.

Ervin must pay £100 compensation.

:: Shannon Janicke, 43, of Norbury Place, Fetcham, Leatherhead, admitted driving without a licence on February 15 last year in Anglesea Road, Portsmouth.

Magistrates fined her £330 with a £100 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

She also admitted driving without insurance and was fined £1,000 with six points imposed on her licence.

:: Craig Gayle, 25, of Francis Avenue, admitted drink-driving in Clarendon Road, Southsea, on January 31.

A test revealed he had 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates fined him £850 with an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 18 months.

:: Zoe Atkin, 18, of Meriden Road, Portsmouth, admitted assault by beating on December 30 and damaging a door on the same day at Fearon Road, Hilsea.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

She must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

:: Shaun Jordan, 26, of Forton Road, Gosport, admitted assault by beating on July 29 in Gosport.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 32-day relationships course and 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the victim or going to an address for two years.

He was fined £200 with £100 compensation and must complete 80 hours of unpaid work.

Jordan also admitted sending text messages and making a phone call to make a threat under the Malicious Communications Act.

:: Jack Shotter, 29, of Fernhurst Road, Southsea, admitted sending an indecent, obscene or menacing communication on December 23 last year.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 rehabilitation days.

He must pay a £400 fine, £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

:: Barry Waters, 64, of Partridge Gardens, Wecock Farm, admitted assault by beating on December 23.

Magistrates imposed a three-month term suspended for a year.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the victim for two years.

He must pay £80 compensation.

:: John Cole, 38, of Cheriton Road, Gosport, admitted speeding in South Street, Gosport, and was fined £100.

He was going 44mph in a 30mph zone. He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and received three points on his licence.