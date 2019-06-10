THIEVES have stolen a games console, cash, laptop and stereo system across eight thefts from cars in just a few days.

Hampshire police had the reports between June 7 and today in Portsmouth.

Stock photo

Two thefts were reported in North End Avenue in North End, on June 10 at 5.48am and on June 8 at 5.46.

In the first, an Xbox was stolen. In the second incident two bags of tools were taken.

On June 9 at just before 7pm a victim reported someone had smashed the front passenger window and stolen a handbag from the passenger seat. The car had been parked in Cascades Approach in the city centre.

Keys were stolen from a car in Church Road, Landport. It was reported at 4.09pm.

A laptop was stolen from a vehicle in Tangier Road in Copnor. This was reported at 3.06pm on June 9.

In Southsea on June 8 at 1.28pm a car had its window smashed in Castle Road and an item was stolen from under the seat.

A driver who left their car for five minutes outside Debenhams, in Palmerston Road, Southsea, returned to find a smashed window and £600 stereo stolen. It happened on June 7 at 5.22pm.

On the same day a thief broke into a car in Slindon Street, Landport, and took four empty bags.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

On Twitter police said: ‘There were a number of thefts from motor vehicles in Portsmouth over the weekend.

‘Please don't make it easy for thieves - make sure you remove valuables from your vehicle and lock it.’