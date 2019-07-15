Thieves are targeting vehicles in Fareham - here's what they've been stealing

THIEVES have targeted five cars in two days.

They took tools, a handbag, roller skates and a laptop from vehicles across the Fareham borough, from Locks Heath to Fareham town.

The incidents took place in Oak Road in Fareham, Rothschild Drive and Nathaniel Close in Park Gate, and Firecracker Drive in Warsash.

Police believe they took place overnight from July 13-14.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Four were thefts from motor vehicles, and one was of a suspicious person trying a car door handle.

‘Officers are following up these reports, and would ask anyone in these areas with CCTV that may have captured the incidents, or anyone acting suspiciously, to contact the Fareham Neighbourhood Policing team on 101.

‘We take this opportunity to remind people not to leave any valuable items in cars, and to ensure electrical items such as sat navs are hidden out of view.’

For more advice on protecting your vehicle, go to hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/theft-from-a-vehicle/vehicle-safe-and-sound/.

