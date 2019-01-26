Thieves snatch three-tonne dumper truck in overnight raid near Waterlooville

POLICE have launched a manhunt after a three-tonne dumper truck was stolen from a building site.

The Thwaites industrial vehicle was snatched by thieves from a site in Lovedean Lane, Lovedean, overnight between 4.30pm on Wednesday and 7.30am on Thursday.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting the reference number 44190028769.

Officers have also issued crime prevention advice. PCSO Darryl Hook said: ‘Please ensure you are vigilant at all times, calling police to report any suspicious activity, not just around your own property but anything suspicious in your residential area and community.

‘In an emergency use 999 or 101 for non-emergency.’