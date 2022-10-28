Two of them were swiped by criminals last Monday.

Officers report that between 11.40am and 5pm, a Marin Bobcat and a Rocky Mountain bike, were taken from outside of the gate leading into the Historic Dockyard.

This Rocky Mountain bike was stolen from The Hard Interchange on October 17. Picture: Hampshire police.

Enquiries have been undertaken since, with the police believing the Rocky Mountain bike may have been sold on Facebook marketplace.

This incident is one of many recent bike thefts in Portsmouth.

David Hall, 65, of Bedhampton, described it as a ‘pandemic’ after his £2,500 e-bike was stolen from a ‘secure’ car park in Rodney Road.

Thieves are suspected of using bolt cutters to take the rare Khalkoff Endeavour 3 on October 8.

Officers have started using bait bikes in a bid to catch criminals in the act after a ‘spike’ of thefts.

A police spokeswoman said bike theft is one of their priorities and will do everything they can to reunite bikes with their owners.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who has recently seen or purchased the Rocky Mountain bicycle, pictured, on Facebook Marketplace,’ she said.

‘Anyone with any information regarding the bikes or the incident that may assist our enquiries is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 44220422425.

‘We know that many of you in the city are concerned about bike theft and fully understand the impact that crime of this nature has on people’s lives.