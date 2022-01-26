Third man arrested after family dog Melchy stolen from boy, 13, in Horndean robbery
A THIRD man has been arrested for robbery after a 13-year-old dog walker was pushed to ground and his pet stolen.
Detectives have arrested a 31-year-old from Farnborough after Border Terrier Melchy was stolen in Stonechat Road, Horndean, on August 3.
As reported, a Nest doorbell camera caught the moment the boy was pushed to the ground and two men stole the dog at 5.55pm.
After coverage in The News the dog was anonymously returned to Jubilee Park – just a 10-minute drive from the family’s home.
The latest man arrested was held on suspicion of robbery but was released from custody under investigation.
It is the third arrest after that of a 36-year-old man from Paulsgrove and a 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth who were both held on suspicion of robbery. They remain under investigation.
As previously reported, parents Donna and Mark Brotherton were left desperately searching for their pet when their son – who was unhurt – was robbed in broad daylight.
Mum Donna, a veterinary nurse, said her son had been left traumatised – but was delighted the dog was returned.
A police statement said: ‘We continue to appeal for information in relation to this case.
‘If you have any information about the incident, please call 101, quoting the reference 44210308384.’