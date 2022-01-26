Detectives have arrested a 31-year-old from Farnborough after Border Terrier Melchy was stolen in Stonechat Road, Horndean, on August 3.

As reported, a Nest doorbell camera caught the moment the boy was pushed to the ground and two men stole the dog at 5.55pm.

After coverage in The News the dog was anonymously returned to Jubilee Park – just a 10-minute drive from the family’s home.

Stolen dog Melchy who belongs to teenager Samuel Brotherton. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The latest man arrested was held on suspicion of robbery but was released from custody under investigation.

It is the third arrest after that of a 36-year-old man from Paulsgrove and a 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth who were both held on suspicion of robbery. They remain under investigation.

As previously reported, parents Donna and Mark Brotherton were left desperately searching for their pet when their son – who was unhurt – was robbed in broad daylight.

Delighted Samuel Brotherton pictured with his dog Melchy less than a day after two men pushed him to the ground and stole the dog in Horndean. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Mum Donna, a veterinary nurse, said her son had been left traumatised – but was delighted the dog was returned.

A police statement said: ‘We continue to appeal for information in relation to this case.

‘If you have any information about the incident, please call 101, quoting the reference 44210308384.’

Delighted Samuel Brotherton pictured with his dog Melchy less than a day after two men pushed him to the ground and stole the dog in Horndean. Samuel is pictured with mum Donna and dad Mark at their home. Picture: Habibur Rahman