This is the shocking moment man brandished knife during armed robbery at Hampshire bookmaker 

POLICE have released images of the moment a man brandishing a knife robbed a bookmaker.

The robbery is being linked to four other incidents which have taken place across Hampshire in the last two weeks.

CCTV footage of a robbery in Chandlers Ford. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

In the images released by officers a masked man, carrying a red coloured knife, can be seen entering the Coral on Oakmount Road, Chandlers Ford, at 9.40am on Sunday.

One of the pictures shows the man jump onto the counter, where he demanded cash.

A member of staff handed over approximately £500 to the man and he made his escape.

The man police want to speak to is described as being around 5ft 9ins and wearing a black hooded top with the hood up.

Armed robber threatens bookie staff captured on CCTV. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

He had a black scarf or snood with no eye or mouth holes covering his face and he was wearing black gloves.

This incident is being linked to four other incidents which have occurred in recent weeks.

On January 13, a man entered the Coral in Bitterne Road Precinct at around 8.10pm and threatened staff with a knife, they handed over cash and he made his escape.

The following day, January 14, at around 8.10pm a man entered Betfred on The Hundred, Romsey armed with a knife.

He jumped over the counter and demanded money. A quantity of cash was handed over and he made his escape.

Then on January 20 at around 5.10pm a man entered Ladbrokes on Long Lane, Holbury.

He had a knife in his hand.

He jumped over the counter and demanded the staff member open the safe. He escaped with a quantity of cash.

READ MORE: Teenage cannabis addict jailed for 17 years after murdering vulnerable man in Fareham flat and stealing £300

At around 8.10pm on January 23 a man entered Betfred on Upper Northam Road, Hedge-End armed with a knife. He demanded money and made off with cash.

Detective Constable Alison Humby, said: ‘We’re appealing for information to help identify a man involved in a series of betting shop robberies which have occurred in Southampton and surrounding areas since mid January 2019.

‘On each occasion the offender has been carrying a knife and entered the betting shop either close to closing time or when the shop opens. In all incidents he has made off with quantities of cash.

‘The offender has disguised himself very well, as you can see from the CCTV. However, we’ve issued the images to demonstrate the severity of what has happened. The offender has used a distinctive red knife which is visible in the CCTV.

‘Do you know anyone that owns a knife like this? Have recently acquired a large amount of cash?

‘We’ve been engaging with the bookmakers’ head offices and have spoken with them at length offering them advice and information.

‘They have ensured that their staff have been fully briefed about what to do and how to keep safe if they find themselves in this type of situation.

READ MORE: Police release mugshot of homeless teenager jailed for Fareham murder

‘We’d like to speak to anyone who has any information about these incidents or anyone who thinks they recognise the man in the CCTV image.’

If you have any information, please contact us on 101, quoting crime reference number 44190032517.

In an emergency, call 999.