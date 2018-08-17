MORE than 2,000 drivers were caught speeding in just one week, following a police operation in Hampshire and Thames Valley.

Hampshire Constabulary has told drivers that they must slow down – or face the risk of being involved in a serious collision.

A total of 2,470 drivers were caught speeding – 75 per cent of whom were travelling in 30 or 40mph zones.

Sgt Rob Heard, from the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘Research from across Europe suggests speeding is the most important factor that contributes to road deaths and serious injuries.

‘The results in the space of just one week show that too many people are putting their lives in danger on our roads.

‘If you collide with a pedestrian at 30mph they have an 80 per cent chance of survival. However, if you collide at 40mph then the pedestrian only has a 10 per cent chance of survival.

‘Nearly half of all those caught will be offered a National Speed Awareness course as an alternative to prosecution. This approach is aimed at improving knowledge and attitudes.

‘Our message is simple - it’s not worth the risk and you massively reduce the chances of you avoiding a collision when an unexpected hazard occurs in front of you.’