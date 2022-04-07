One of the thugs was caught carrying a knife by police, after responding to a report of a disturbance this afternoon.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 2.22pm to a report of a disturbance in Milton Road, Portsmouth.

‘Officers attended and three boys, all aged 13 and from Portsmouth, have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

‘One of the boys has also been arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

‘All three remain in custody at this time.

Officers rushed to Miltoncross Academy School, and three 13-year-old boys were arrested. Picture: Google Maps.