The Portsmouth Central Neighbourhood Policing Team have arrested two 17-year-old boys and a 20-year-old man, all from Portsmouth, on suspicion of conspiracy to steal.

Hampshire Constabulary has also released a picture of one of the bikes recovered by officers in the hopes of reuniting it with its owner.

In a Facebook post, Portsmouth police said: ‘The arrests are part of our enquiries into the theft of bikes, e-bikes and scooters, thought to be worth tens of thousands of pounds, in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bike retreived by police. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

‘All three people remain in custody at the current time.

‘As a result of our ongoing enquiries we have recovered this bike (pictured) and are hoping to return it to its rightful owner.