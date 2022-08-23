News you can trust since 1877
Three man arrested after crashing into elderly motorist, 78, in Portchester and fleeing scene launching late night police search

THREE men have been arrested in Portchester after crashing their car into an elderly motorist and fleeing the scene.

By Freddie Webb
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 7:53 am
Updated Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 7:55 am

They fled the scene following the collision in Waltham Chase at roughly 11pm last night.

The victim, a 78-year-old pensioner, suffered chest injuries in the incident.

Three men fled the scene of the crash in Waltham Close, Portchester. Picture: Google Street View.

An off-duty Police Inspector was able to detain two men.

Other officers and a police dog were dispatched and used to search a nearby woodland, along with a thermal imaging camera.

The third suspect was found near the crash site and arrested.

A statement from Fareham police said: ‘Three males, aged 24, 27 and 27, are in police custody and have been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a road traffic collision and driving a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol.

‘Thank you very much to the people of Waltham Chase that assisted us during this matter - it was greatly appreciated.’