They fled the scene following the collision in Waltham Chase, near Bishop’s Waltham, at about 11pm last night.

The victim, a 78-year-old pensioner, suffered chest injuries in the incident.

Fareham police were involved in the arrest of three men in Waltham Chase, near Bishop's Waltham. Picture: Google Street View.

An off-duty police inspector was able to detain two men.

Other officers and a police dog were dispatched and used to search a nearby woodland, along with a thermal imaging camera.

The third suspect was found near the crash site and arrested.

A statement from Fareham police said: ‘Three males, aged 24, 27 and 27, are in police custody and have been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a road traffic collision and driving a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol.