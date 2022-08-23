Three man arrested after crashing into elderly motorist, 78, near Bishop's Waltham and fleeing scene launching late night Fareham police search
THREE men have been arrested in Hampshire after crashing their car into an elderly motorist and fleeing the scene.
They fled the scene following the collision in Waltham Chase, near Bishop’s Waltham, at about 11pm last night.
The victim, a 78-year-old pensioner, suffered chest injuries in the incident.
An off-duty police inspector was able to detain two men.
Other officers and a police dog were dispatched and used to search a nearby woodland, along with a thermal imaging camera.
The third suspect was found near the crash site and arrested.
A statement from Fareham police said: ‘Three males, aged 24, 27 and 27, are in police custody and have been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a road traffic collision and driving a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol.
‘Thank you very much to the people of Waltham Chase that assisted us during this matter - it was greatly appreciated.’