Three men accused of £25,000 armed Gosport cash-in-transit robbery bid appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court 

THREE men from Liverpool have been remanded in custody following an attempted armed robbery in Gosport.

The men appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning where no pleas were entered.

Tesco Express in Forton Road in Gosport. Picture: Google

The incident happened about 1pm on Monday after a 54 year-old female security officer was threatened with a large knife and pushed to the floor outside Tesco Express on Forton Road where £25,000 cartridges were being transferred to fill up an ATM, prosecutor Giles Fletcher told the court.

No-one was seriously hurt and nothing was taken by the hooded assailants.

Specialist units assisted officers and three men were later arrested in the Alverstoke area after a vehicle was spotted driving from the scene before being abandoned.

Warren Benjamin, 20, of Pine Mews, Liverpool has been charged with attempted robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.

Tyreece Reid, 18, of Botanic Road, Liverpool has been charged with attempted robbery as has Jordan Morris, 32, of Boswell Street, Liverpool.

All three were remanded in custody to appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on May 20.