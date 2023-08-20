News you can trust since 1877
Three men have appeared in court following a burglary of a pizza restaurant.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Aug 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read

Police were called at 3am to a report that Romano Caffe Pizzeria on Canute Road, Southampton, had been broken into.

Alcohol worth £330 and £560 in cash was taken. Officers attended and arrested three men close to Northam Bridge.

Ross Anthony Manning, 31, of Willis Road; Connor Stanley Mayhew, 29, of Abercrombie Gardens; and Adrian Anthony Mullins, 37, of Wide Lane, have been charged with burglary other than dwelling.

They appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court and are next due to appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday 15 September.