Three men in police custody over alleged Portsmouth gang rape of woman in her 20s

Police have have arrested a 23-year-old man and two 24-year-old men from Portsmouth on suspicion of rape, sexual assault and assaulting a person thereby occasioning actual bodily harm following the incident on Sunday.

Officers were called at 5.17pm to a report of an incident in the St Thomas ward.

Police

‘Officers attended and located a woman in her 20s who reported that she had been raped,’ a police spokeswoman said.

‘All three men remain in police custody.’

