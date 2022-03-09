The pursuit, involving two 17-year-olds and a man, went across Dorset and Hampshire in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A car was reported stolen from Pitt Vale service station on Romsey Road, Winchester, just after midnight.

Two boys and a man were arrested after a police chase across the Dorset and Hampshire border. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Dorset Police then received a report of a burglary at the Hendy Garage, on the A31 Ringwood Road, St Leonards, shortly after 1am.

They believed the suspected stolen vehicle from Hampshire was used.

Officers were deployed to the area and located the suspected stolen automobile – but it refused to stop.

Police then chased the car through Ferndown, Parley, Christchurch and Burton.

After pursuing the burglars at great speeds, colleagues from Hampshire Constabulary Roads Policing Unit finally stopped them in Brockenhurst.

All three people were arrested and charged with several offences.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A 17-year-old boy from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, fail to stop, dangerous driving and conspire to commit a burglary.

‘He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

‘A 17-year-old boy from Winchester has also been arrested on suspicion of burglary, fail to stop, dangerous driving and conspire to commit a burglary.

‘He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

‘A 41-year-old man from Totton has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, burglary, possessing of a Class B drug, fail to stop and conspire to commit a burglary.

‘He has been released on bail with conditions, while enquiries continue.

‘The suspected stolen vehicle from the service station in Winchester was recovered.

‘Officers from Dorset and Hampshire are working together to carry out investigative enquiries.’

