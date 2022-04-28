Matthew Lowdon, 30, of Millbrook Drive, Gary Cleeve, 42, of Milton Road and Dean Ryan, 39, of Pitcroft Road have been charged with conspiracy to burgle after stealing a number of high value items and a large quantity of cash from a Southsea property.

The items stolen included bags and jewellery.

The incident happened at Victoria Grove last month after police received a report at about 4pm on March 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police stock photo.

The break-in happened while the residents were out.