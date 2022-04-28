Matthew Lowdon, 30, of Millbrook Drive, Gary Cleeve, 42, of Milton Road and Dean Ryan, 39, of Pitcroft Road have been charged with conspiracy to burgle after stealing a number of high value items and a large quantity of cash from a Southsea property.
The items stolen included bags and jewellery.
The incident happened at Victoria Grove last month after police received a report at about 4pm on March 20.
The break-in happened while the residents were out.
Read More
Read MoreTwo men arrested and CCTV images released after man assaulted by gang of five pe...
All three people at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (April 28) and will next appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on May 30.