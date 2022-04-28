Three people charged after Southsea burglary which saw cash and expensive items stolen

THREE people have been charged in connection with a burglary in Southsea.

By Hollie Busby
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 4:03 pm

Matthew Lowdon, 30, of Millbrook Drive, Gary Cleeve, 42, of Milton Road and Dean Ryan, 39, of Pitcroft Road have been charged with conspiracy to burgle after stealing a number of high value items and a large quantity of cash from a Southsea property.

The items stolen included bags and jewellery.

The incident happened at Victoria Grove last month after police received a report at about 4pm on March 20.

The break-in happened while the residents were out.

All three people at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (April 28) and will next appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on May 30.