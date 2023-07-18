Three people set for trial over prostitution and human trafficking in Portsmouth

Following an investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU), Yang Liu, 40, of Burges Road, Newham; Xiaoxia Yang, 59, of Lindsay Street, Belfast; and Moon Swee How, 57, of Rutland Road, Swindon, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

They were charged via postal requisition with conspiracy to control prostitution for gain, conspiracy to engage in human trafficking, and conspiracy to convert criminal property. The charges were in connection with an investigation carried out between May 2018 and April 2019 in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse Saturday 3rd November 2018 FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

All three indicated not guilty pleas and will now face a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court on August 14. The defendants were all granted unconditional bail.

