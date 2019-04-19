Thug stamps on boy’s head leaving him with fractured skull in brutal Portsmouth attack 

A TEENAGER is recovering in hospital after a thug stamped on his head and left him with a fractured skull.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was cycling with an adult friend in Laburnum Grove, Copner, at about 10.20pm last night when two men approached them from beside a silver van.

The assault happened in Laburnum Grove last night. Picture: Google Maps

His friend was hit by what is described as a long object but managed to cycle on and raise help nearby.

The 17-year-old was pulled off his bike and attacked. It's believed he was stamped on the head during the assault.

The men ran off after they were shouted at as people came to help the victim.

He was taken to hospital where tests have shown he has three fractures to his skull, a broken nose and a possible broken jaw.

The man, who stamped on the victim's head, is described as about 5ft 8 inches tall, slim build, white, aged in his late 20s to early 30s with Short brown spiked hair.

The other man is about 6ft 1 inches tall, stocky build and white.

Police are in the area investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses who saw the assault to contact them.

Officers also want to hear from anyone who knows anything about the incident or thinks they saw the men involved.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who travelled past the incident in their vehicle who may have dashcam footage.

They are asked to call the Eastern Investigation Team on 101 or they can phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.