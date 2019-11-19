Thug who attacked complete stranger just hours after being released from prison has been jailed - Regional

A THUG who carried out a violent and unprovoked attack on a complete stranger just hours after he was released from prison has been locked up.

Alex Gilbertson, 42, approached the man, who was unknown to him, in Rowlands Road, Worthing, on the afternoon of Thursday, October 10.

Alex Gilbertson has been jailed for the unprovoked attack. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

He shouted ‘what are you looking at?’ but the victim ignored him and carried on walking.

He then shouted ‘don’t walk away from me’ and eventually caught up with the man.

READ MORE: Manhunt after woman, 58, suffers serious head injuries in Portsmouth attack

Gilbertson then grabbed the 50-year-old man and punched him in the face with a can of beer he was holding, causing a deep laceration below his right eye.

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene, and following enquires the suspect was later located and arrested.

Gilbertson had been release from prison for an unrelated matter mere hours before the attack last month.

READ MORE: Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Gilbertson, 42, of Park Crescent, Worthing, pleaded guilty to committing grievous bodily harm at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, November 12 and was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment. He was also ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge.

He had previously been jailed for 24 weeks on Tuesday 15 October for two further unprovoked attacks in Worthing on Sunday, October 13.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: ‘Gilbertson carried out this violent attack on an innocent member of the public shortly after being released from prison for an unrelated matter.

‘He has an extensive history of offending, and it is clear the local community is a safer place without him on the streets.’