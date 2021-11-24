Devon Locke was found guilty of grievous bodily harm by a majority verdict at Portsmouth Crown Court before he was jailed for three years.

The attack on September 13, 2019, happened as the victim, a man now aged 52, was walking home along Flansham Lane, Felpham, when he was approached by Locke, whom he knew from several years back.

Jailed: Devon Locke. Pic Sussex police

The 26-year-old builder, of nearby Virginia Gardens, assaulted him, before accusing him of not apologising to his sister over an alleged prank that went wrong in 2013.

He then further assaulted him, before the victim was able to continue his way home.

However, before he safely returned, Locke again assaulted him, causing the victim to fall to the floor.

The victim attended hospital where X-rays revealed he had significant facial injuries including a broken jaw. He required surgery to re-align his jaw and have a titanium plate fitted which he will have for the rest of his life.

Locke was arrested in connection with the matter and denied committing grievous bodily harm, but was found guilty following a trial.

He was also given a five-year restraining order.

Investigating officer Kym Belding said: ‘This was a very serious, unprovoked attack which has left the victim with life-changing injuries. Mr Locke took no responsibility for this incident and even now he has shown no remorse.

‘Thanks to the bravery of the victim in coming forward, we were able to arrest and charge Locke for this matter, and now justice has been served.’

