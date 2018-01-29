Thugs racially abuse traders before attacking man with a hammer

Have your say

A GANG of thugs racially abused traders in Havant before attacking a 26-year man with a hammer, police have said.

The assault took place near Havant railway station on Friday evening.

Police say that at about 9pm a group of people were allegedly abusive to local business owners and hit a 26-year-old man with a hammer. The victim sustained bruising to his shoulder.

Police have arrested four teenage boys in connection with the incident and are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

A 17-year-old boy from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of racially/religiously aggravated common assault beating and racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment, alarm and distress.

A 15-year-old boy from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of racially/religiously aggravated wounding/grievous bodily harm and racially/religiously aggravated harassment, alarm and distress.

A 17-year-old boy from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of racially/religiously aggravated common assault beating and racially/religiously aggravated fear/provocation of violence.

A 16-year-old boy from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of racially/religiously aggravated common assault beating and racially/religiously aggravated fear/provocation of violence.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire police said: ‘All four boys have been released from custody but remain under investigation.

‘We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and witnessed the incident.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44180034714.