Southsea crook Richard Dexter, 38, was yesterday jailed for four and a half years after conning Amrita Sebastian.

He told the Dubai-based businesswoman he had a ‘significant business’ with him making up tales of fantasy with boasts of owning a hot air balloon, private jet and expensive cars.

‘Charming’ Dexter, of Highland Terrace, managed to persuade the woman to part with her money leaving the victim in financial strife and having a ‘profound impact’ on her both physically and mentally.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard during the sentence hearing yesterday that greedy Dexter’s campaign of deceit even saw him force Ms Sebastian to part with her cash when she was ill in hospital.

In a dramatic turn of events in court, Dexter took to the stand to offer an apology, admitting he was at a loss to explain himself.

The defendant, who had offered no apology or showed any remorse up to that point, put himself in the firing line as he attempted to secure a suspended sentence as the prospect of jail became ever clearer amid hints from judge Timothy Mousley QC of his intentions.

Asked if he had taken money off his victim when she was in hospital, Dexter admitted he had but played down her suffering. ‘It was a regular occurrence for her to be in hospital,’ he said.

When asked why he had asked for money when Ms Sebastian was in hospital, Dexter said: ‘I can’t answer that.’

Amid further probing of what he needed the money for, Dexter was unable to come up with an answer. ‘It was seven years ago. I can’t be sure what it was going on,’ he told the judge.

‘I couldn’t be more sorry. I don’t know how to explain it.’

During the dramatic exchange, Dexter suddenly revealed he had £200,000 worth of cryptocurrency Bitcoin - coming as something of a surprise to all concerned.

Dexter said he would use the money to pay back his victim - and even to cough up for the cost of the trial after judge Mousley asked him to.

‘Will you provide details to the financial officer?’ the judge asked Dexter. ‘Yes’, the defendant replied, adding he could prove he had the money within 24 hours.

Despite his sudden bout of remorse and revelation of money, it was not enough to save him from him immediate jail.

Judge Mousley said there was ‘no sign of genuine remorse’ until the sentence hearing.

Speaking of the impact on the victim, the judge added: ‘The impact on Ms Sebastian has been profound. What you did to her has affected her mental health.

‘It is quite clear you never spared a thought for her. At one point she needed a hospital operation which could not take place.

‘You knew about her health problems and one of the most revealing things about your character is that you continued to take money from her.’

