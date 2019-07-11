Tommy Robinson supporters 'verbally abuse' journalists after he is sentenced to jail

Have your say

SUPPORTERS of right-wing activist Tommy Robinson have ‘verbally abused’ and ‘physically intimidated’ journalists after he was sentenced to jail.

The former English Defence League (EDL) leader was found to have committed contempt of court by High Court judges after a two-day hearing last week.

Tommy Robinson with Katy Hopkins as he arrives for his sentencing at the Old Bailey in London. Picture: Henry Vaughan/PA Wire

Robinson, who’s real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, filmed a video which featured defendants in a criminal trial and broadcast it on Facebook which featured defendants in a criminal trial.

He was sentenced to nine months in jail at the Old Bailey this morning.

Dozens of his supporters have gathered on the streets outside the court, amid a heavy police presence.

Robinson arrived at court wearing a t-shirt with the slogan ‘convicted of journalism’, and also sporting a badge reading ‘I support soldiers A-Z’.

Aidan Eardley, representing the Attorney General, told the court about previous punishments handed out in cases of contempt.

He said that cases of ‘strict liability’ contempt have previously been dealt with by way of a fine, rather than a jail term, but he said these were ‘typically’ cases involving media organisations rather than individuals.

In mitigation, Mr Furlong asked the court to consider any ‘actual harm caused’ by Robinson's actions.

Mr Furlong asked the court to consider the delay in bringing the current proceedings, saying: ‘There has been an additional 14 months since the incident on May 25 (2018).’

He added: ‘There have been no further instances of contempt.’

Following his sentencing, Robinson's supporters marched on Parliament and according to PA verbally abused and physically intimidated journalists filming on College Green.