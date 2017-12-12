Top volunteers recognised at police boss’s awards ceremony

VOLUNTEERS have been celebrated by police.

Crime commissioner for Hampshire, Michael Lane, hosted his SAFER awards on International Volunteers Day – December 5.

Among the people recognised for their hard work was Vanessa Upton, from Warsash, who goes into police station cells as an independent custody volunteer.

Jonathan Hambrey was awarded for his work in the Hampshire Community Court, which started in Fareham.

It sees youngsters come face-to-face with people they have committed crime against as part of a restorative justice scheme.

Mr Lane said: ‘‘It is important that we take the time to recognise and thank volunteers for their contribution in keeping communities safer and their commitment in enabling communities to become more resilient through volunteering.

‘The value that volunteers add to the work of the Constabulary and partners is enormous. Without them we would not be able to deliver all that we do to keep our communities safer.

‘Volunteers really matter, they help us to connect with the community, they importantly impact on our conversation, and ultimately, on the services we can provide.

‘The aim of the SAFER awards was to ensure that the time, motivation and energy of those volunteers that work with us was recognised and that they received our thanks for all that they do to enhance the effectiveness of policing across Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Southampton, Portsmouth.’