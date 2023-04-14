Torrent of racist abuse hurled at bus driver after 'rowdy' men repeatedly pressed stop button in Gosport
Racist abuse was hurled at a bus driver after he tried to calm down two ‘rowdy’ men on a bus.
The pair were repeatedly pressing the stop button while travelling on the vehicle in Gosport. To try and stop the mischief, the driver challenged both of them, only to be greeted with racial insults.
Police were called to the racially aggravated public order incident at 9.33pm on February 14, 2023. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘It was reported that on the evening of 14 February this year, two men had become rowdy on the bus and were repeatedly pressing the stop button, before they were challenged by the driver.
‘The men then shouted racist abuse at the driver before police were called at 9.33pm. Officers attended but the individuals had left the bus.’
A CCTV image has been released of a man police wish to speak to. Anyone who recognises him is asked to call 101, quoting 44230063084, or submit a report online.