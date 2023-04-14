News you can trust since 1877
Torrent of racist abuse hurled at bus driver after 'rowdy' men repeatedly pressed stop button in Gosport

Racist abuse was hurled at a bus driver after he tried to calm down two ‘rowdy’ men on a bus.

By Freddie Webb
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:02 BST- 1 min read

The pair were repeatedly pressing the stop button while travelling on the vehicle in Gosport. To try and stop the mischief, the driver challenged both of them, only to be greeted with racial insults.

Police were called to the racially aggravated public order incident at 9.33pm on February 14, 2023. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘It was reported that on the evening of 14 February this year, two men had become rowdy on the bus and were repeatedly pressing the stop button, before they were challenged by the driver.

Police wish to speak to this man after two 'rowdy' men racially abused a bus driver in Gosport. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.Police wish to speak to this man after two 'rowdy' men racially abused a bus driver in Gosport. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Police wish to speak to this man after two 'rowdy' men racially abused a bus driver in Gosport. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
‘The men then shouted racist abuse at the driver before police were called at 9.33pm. Officers attended but the individuals had left the bus.’

A CCTV image has been released of a man police wish to speak to. Anyone who recognises him is asked to call 101, quoting 44230063084, or submit a report online.

Reports can also be sent to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or sending a form through their website.