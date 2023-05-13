Traffic cops goad Hells Angel rider after bike chase across Portsdown Hill that saw ‘TV escape’
Traffic cops involved in a motorcycle chase across Portsdown Hill that involved a ‘TV escape’ have goaded an apparent Hells Angel.
As officers were hunting down the rider, the individual made off from their bike and fled to a local pub for refuge. But police hit back by recovering the bike and property left behind. A post by Hampshire Roads Policing on Twitter showed the items seized including a Hells Angels and a Windsor 81 sticker on the bike. A T-shirt and jacket with a slogan on the back saying ‘death before dishonour’ was also found.
In the post, cops said: ‘Bike chase across Portsdown Hill when the rider made a TV escape into a local bike club. The bike and property has come with us, probably for destruction.’
One person, replying in the thread, hit back against the police saying ‘it's called not shopping your mates’ before adding: ‘Don't tar all with the same brush.’