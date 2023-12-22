Traffic in Hampshire: Police close Bernard Street in Southampton following incident
The police have confirmed that a road closure has been put in place following an incident that has happened.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bernard Street, Southampton, has been closed off and delays in and around Southampton city centre are expected. This closure comes following an incident that happened last night (December 21). In a Facebook post on the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary page, it says: “We currently have Bernard Street closed following an incident last night, which is likely to have an impact traffic on using the surrounding roads.”