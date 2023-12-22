News you can trust since 1877
Traffic in Hampshire: Police close Bernard Street in Southampton following incident

The police have confirmed that a road closure has been put in place following an incident that has happened.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 10:39 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 10:43 GMT
Bernard Street, Southampton, has been closed off and delays in and around Southampton city centre are expected. This closure comes following an incident that happened last night (December 21). In a Facebook post on the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary page, it says: “We currently have Bernard Street closed following an incident last night, which is likely to have an impact traffic on using the surrounding roads.”