A tresspassing occurrence in Brighton brought trains at the station to a standstill – and this was followed by a second instance in the Preston Park area of Sussex.

As a result, some services from Portsmouth stations have been delayed. The issue comes on top of existing disruption from ongoing ASLEF industrial action and overcrowded trains due to the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Luton Town football match this afternoon. Emergency services were called to deal with the Brighton incident.

A statement on the Southern Railway website said: “The power has again been switched off as a safety measure due to a second trespass incident in the area. No trains are moving - and we strongly advise to travel later this evening.

"If you are travelling to/from Brighton this evening, please expect your journey to be extended by at least 30 minutes. Due to local events taking place, we are also expecting services to be busier so if you can travel later today, we would recommend you do so.”