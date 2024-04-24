Travellers pitch up in Hayling Island as police attend scene

Travellers have pitched up in Hayling Island today.
By Steve Deeks
Published 24th Apr 2024, 14:38 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 16:47 BST
Travellers on Hayling Seafront Road car park

A convoy of caravans and vehicles were captured on Hayling Seafront Road car park.

Police were pictured at the scene just before midday and have confirmed their attendance. Landowner Havant Borough Council has been contacted for more information.

More details to follow when we have them.

