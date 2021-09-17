Fire damage to trees and a bench in the woodland in High Way Lawn in Leigh Park was discovered by officers whilst on patrol on September 15.

In a tweet, Havant police appealed for more information, saying: ‘Did you see anything?

Damage to the three and bench. Picture: Havant police

‘Or do you know who caused this mindless attack on the woodland area?

‘Any information regarding this please contact 101 ref 44210372431’.

