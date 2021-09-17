Trees and bench in Leigh Park woodland targeted in ‘mindless attack’ as police ask for witnesses to come forward
A ‘MINDLESS attack’ to trees in Leigh Park woodland has led to a police appeal for information.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 1:38 pm
Updated
Friday, 17th September 2021, 1:54 pm
Fire damage to trees and a bench in the woodland in High Way Lawn in Leigh Park was discovered by officers whilst on patrol on September 15.
In a tweet, Havant police appealed for more information, saying: ‘Did you see anything?
‘Or do you know who caused this mindless attack on the woodland area?
‘Any information regarding this please contact 101 ref 44210372431’.