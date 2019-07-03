Tributes flood in following 'devastating' murder of woman in Hambledon

TRIBUTES have continued to flood for a woman who was murdered in Hambledon earlier this week.

A murder investigation was launched by police after a woman in her 50s, named by locals as Joanna Thompson, died in Vicarage Lane at 12.40pm on Monday, July 1.

Police at the scene of the murder in Hambledon. Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency

Those who knew her have spoken of how kind and caring she was – always keen to offer a helping hand to others.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘Her parents must be absolutely devastated and my heart really does go out to them – she was a lovely woman.

‘It’s absolutely heartbreaking, you just don’t see incidents like this happening in the area. It’s not like we live in London or anything like that – I think the last murder in the village was genuinely back in the 1800s.

‘People here are very shocked and upset by what’s happened.’

Another resident, who also claimed to know the victim, said: ‘It’s horrible to think about – it’s disgusting.

‘I just feel so sorry for the family, the whole thing is just so tragic.’

Police have said the was in her 50s but would not confirm anything more about the investigation, other than to say that a teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned.

The woman’s next-of-kin have also been informed of her death.

Caroline Vine, who knew the victim for years, said: ‘I feel sick and so sad. She was such a lovely lady.

‘She was beautiful on the inside and out. The other day a 97-year-old lady I knew fell over and she was the first one on the scene to help her up.

‘I’m shell-shocked. No one had a bad word to say about her.’

Nearby neighbour Lee Hickley, 35, added: ‘I saw a lot of police cars outside the house yesterday but didn’t think anything of it.

‘They’ve been here all yesterday and today. It’s shocking. You wouldn’t have thought that could happen here.’

Another resident said: ‘The place was full of police. The last I imagined was it being a murder especially in a quiet village like this.’

At the time of publication, police say there is no further update on the investigation.