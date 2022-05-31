The devastating fatal smash took place in James Callaghan Drive, near Portsdown Hill, on Monday evening.

A black Peugeot and a grey Renault Megane crashed into each other shortly before 7.10pm, leaving one car on its roof and wreckage strewn across the road.

Horrified fellow motorists, who witnessed the devastating impact, scrambled out of their cars to try and rescue the trapped occupants.

Within minutes, the Good Samaritans were joined by emergency services workers, who fought valiantly to try and save all those injured in the pile-up.

But ‘despite the best efforts of emergency services’, the drivers of both cars – a 48-year-old man from Gosport and a 44-year-old man from Fareham, died at the scene, Hampshire police said.

A 13-year-old boy was also rushed to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were called to James Callaghan Drive following reports of a collision involving a black Peugeot 207 and a grey Renault Megane just before 7.10pm on Monday, 30 May. Pictured: the scene on Tuesday morning

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.’

Jake Jewell, 27, of Gosport, was among the crowd of people who rushed from their vehicles to help, and was left heartbroken by the tragedy.

Speaking to The News, he said: ‘I didn’t really think I just wanted to help in whatever way I could but when it came to leaving the scene and then reading about the crash this morning – that’s when it really hit home what’s happened...I’m just devastated for everyone involved.

‘I also had my two-year-old in the car, so it’s put me off driving that road for a while.’

Daryl Longhurst, who is a partner at Fort Southwick Cars near to the crash site, was shocked by the incident.

‘This is absolutely awful news,’ he said. ‘It’s really terrible.’

Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) attended the crash alongside police and three firefighters crews from Cosham.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Crews extinguished one vehicle on fire and extricated casualties before assisting paramedics.

'Firefighters made the scene safe before returning to station following the stop message at 8.28pm.'

Police are now investigating the crash. Sergeant Spencer Wragg said: ‘We are currently carrying out our investigation to establish the exact circumstances of this incident.

‘We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident.

‘If you have any information please contact us as soon as possible.’

News of the crash sent shockwaves across the Portsmouth community, with people taking to social media to offer words of condolence.

Linda Matthews said: ‘How sad, thoughts with all the families involved xx.’Kay Payne wrote: ‘How awful. RIP to the deceased. Condolences to the poor families. Hope the boy makes a full recovery.While Georgina Clark said: ‘Dreadful news, hope the young boy recovers x.’

Police are appealing for any dash-cam or CCTV footage of the crash.

They are also seeking witnesses to the incident.